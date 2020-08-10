UPDATE: Missing Flagler County man found safe and sound

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – ***5:39 p.m. Aug. 10, 2020***

Douglas Marshall was found safe and sound, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

***Original***

Deputies are searching for a missing 43-year-old Flagler County man.

Douglas Marshall was last seen wearing blue jeans and black shoes. His shirt color is unknown.

Marshall was last seen on Roxboro Drive in Palm Coast.

A helicopter from the Emergency FireFlight is assisting in the search, according to deputies.

Anyone with information on Marshall is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 386-313-4911.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.