Report: Amazon looks to turn malls into fulfillment centers

Amazon could be moving into your local mall.

That’s right, the e-commerce giant is in talks with Simon Property Group to take over closed department stores.

Simon is the largest mall owner in the U.S.

The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday Amazon would convert former or current JC Penney and Sears stores into distribution hubs.

It could be a win-win situation.

Amazon would get more space closer to where customers live which would speed up shipping times.

Mall owners would get a cash-rich tenant to replace their bankrupt anchor stores.