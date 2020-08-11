6 employees with Lake County Schools test positive for COVID-19

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Testing was in high demand at the high schools in the Lake County school district.

School officials said about 3,000 employees were tested at their eight locations Monday, with six that they know of, so far, testing positive.

The district rolled out their free rapid COVID-19 testing for all teachers starting at 7 a.m.

“We had long lines at all of them, from Umatilla, all the way down to Clermont and East Ridge High School,” Lake County Schools communications officer Sherri Owens said.

School officials said the rapid test results come back in as little as 10 minutes and are 95 percent accurate.

The question is what happens if someone tests positive for COVID-19?

Owens tells News 6, if someone tests positive with the rapid tests, they are then tested again using a nasal swab test.

Owens said if the results of that test come back positive as well, the person is instructed to quarantine following CDC guidelines. Which includes staying home for 14 days, and watching for a fever or other symptoms, according to the CDC’s website.

With the high demand for rapid testing, Owens said testing for teachers will continue all week.

She said testing Tuesday through Friday will be done at three locations: East Ridge High School, Eustis High School, and the Lake Square Mall from 7 a.m. to noon.

The district said testing will also be made available to all students and school support staff prior to the start of the year.

They did not have dates yet, as to when that testing will happen for the students.

School officials have also said roving nurses will provide rapid testing during the school year for anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19.