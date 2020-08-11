Brevard school board set to vote on making mandatory mask policy official

VIERA, Fla. – Thirteen days before Brevard County students start school, Brevard Public Schools continues its conversation about masks.

In a district workshop Tuesday morning, school board member Matt Susin responded to what he said were those who do not plan to wear masks in schools.

“Cut it out. Put the damn things on,” Susin said. “We’re not making this policy because we just feel like it. We’re making this policy so that we can stay in school.”

Public schools in Brevard County reopened Monday for teachers.

School Board Chair Misty Belford said the district was thankful for its teachers who are “rising to the challenge.”

Belford said the district’s greatest challenges include keeping COVID-19 positivity rates down.

The district and the teachers union are encouraging more families to consider learning from home to keep in-person class sizes smaller.

“It’s high-quality face-to-face instruction via the computer, if you will,” Belford said. “But I think it’s a good opportunity to keep our numbers down in the school and hopefully keep our infection rates low in the schools as well.”

Fewer students on buses is another hope for district leaders. The school board is asking more students to get a ride to school if they can.

“Hopefully, we will not have cases and spreading of cases within schools because I truly feel very confident that the district’s plan, that the plan that you guys have, is excellent,” Brevard County Health Department Administrator Maria Stahl said to the board.

The school board is scheduled to formally adopt requiring masks for most students and staff with a vote at its meeting Tuesday night.

