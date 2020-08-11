89ºF

COVID-19 testing site at Osceola Heritage Park set to close this week

New site set to open in Kissimmee

Brianna Volz, Digital Journalist

A patient gets swabbed during Covid-19 testing at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Fla., Monday, July 13, 2020. Drive-thru testing at OHP continues through July 17, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m daily; appointments are not required. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Health officials in Osceola County have announced plans to close one COVID-19 testing site in the community before opening a new one later this week, according to a news release.

Officials with the Florida Department of Health in Osceola County said they plan to end coronavirus testing at Osceola Heritage Park on Thursday.

Beginning Friday, drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be offered at 1875 Fortune Road in Kissimmee on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

No symptoms or appointments are required, according to the news release, but anyone hoping to get tested at the site is asked to wear a mask and bring a pen to complete paperwork.

A complete list of COVID-19 testing locations in Osceola County can be found at www.osceola.org/covid19testing.

