Seminole County to open CARES Act grant applications for individuals, businesses and nonprofits

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County residents, small businesses and nonprofits experiencing financial hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic can qualify for CARES Act funding to help pay for rent, mortgage payments, utilities and other necessities.

Seminole County was awarded $82 million from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act fund to help address some of the economic fallout from the pandemic. The county has set aside $10 million for small businesses, $7 million for individuals and $3 million for nonprofits. The county will open an application portal for individuals, small businesses and nonprofits later in August.

Individuals and families who qualify can receive up to $5,000 in CARES Act money to help cover housing, utility payments, food and basic needs. The county will begin accepting applications for those funds on Wednesday, August 26.

Documentation is required to apply and applicants are asked to have their information ready before visiting the application portal. Click here to learn about eligibility and the documents needed.

Small businesses can apply for Cares Act grants beginning Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. Those funds will be awarded based on the number of employees at the business. Click here for eligibility and documentation information.

The business grants can be used for rent or mortgage costs, utilities, payroll, for personal protective equipment and remote access equipment.

Grants for both programs will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

Businesses, nonprofits and individuals can apply at www.seminolecountyfl.gov/cares when the application portal opens.