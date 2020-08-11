State-run COVID-19 testing site set to open at Volusia fairgrounds

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Starting Friday, the Volusia County Fairgrounds will operate as a state-run coronavirus testing site offering both viral and antibody testing for the next several weeks.

The site at 3150 E. New York Ave. in DeLand will open Friday and continue to operate each week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Tuesdays. Testing will not be offered on Wednesdays.

Testing at the drive-up location will be free to anyone 5 years of age or older. Appointments are recommended to save time and results are expected within two to five days.

Viral tests will be conducted using a self-administered nasal swab while antibody tests will be done using a blood draw and will offer results within 30 minutes. Only 200 antibody tests are available each day.

“We are appreciative that the State of Florida responded to our request for an expedited testing site in Volusia County,” said Volusia County Chair and Volusia League of Cities member Ed Kelley. “Accurate and timely test results are imperative to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure the safety of residents and visitors. We’re confident that this test site will play an important factor in making that happen and are grateful to the Florida Division of Emergency Management for their quick action to establish the site.”

Anyone who’d like to make an appointment for viral testing can click here. Those patients are asked to print out their test voucher and bring it with them to the site along with an ID.

Those without an appointment can use their smart phone to register on site.

The testing site is expected to operate for up to four weeks, demanding on the level of demand.

