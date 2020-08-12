COVID-19 testing site set to open at Disney World

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A COVID-19 testing site is opening at the Maingate Complex at Walt Disney World to offer free testing to employees and their family members as well as the community at large.

Registration is available at DoINeedaCOVIDTest.com, which is operated by eTrueNoth, the lab conducting the testing at the state-run site.

The site at 3010 Maingate Lane lists its operating hours from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Aug. 17.

A Disney spokesperson said The Florida Division of Emergency Management will handle operations at the site.

“We have offered the location to help with community testing and any suggestion that this has been done as a result of anyone union is unfounded. The Florida Division of Emergency Management will operate the location which is available to Cast Members and their immediate families as well as Florida residents. Our actions support all Cast and our community at large,” a statement from the company read.

Those getting tested are asked to print out their test voucher and bring it with them to their appointment.

On Wednesday, the Actors’ Equity Association, a union representing many of Disney’s entertainers, said it was glad that testing will be available at the theme park.

“We have been consistent that testing is an important part of ensuring a safe workplace for Equity performers, and today, I’m pleased to see that Disney World has agreed,” Actors’ Equity Association president Kate Shindle wrote in a news release. “With the news that Disney will make testing available for Equity performers and others in the park, I’m happy to announce that Equity’s executive committee has signed a memorandum of understanding with Disney for Equity performers to return.”