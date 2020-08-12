Lake County announces new COVID-19 test sites

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Testing continues as the coronavirus pandemic lingers.

Residents wanting a COVID-19 test in Lake County can visit one of the following sites:

Adult Medicine of Lake County

Testing is $20 each for COVID-19 swab tests, antibody and rapid tests for residents and non-residents. No symptoms are required, and no appointment necessary.

Rapid nasal swab tests will be available Tuesday through Saturday. The antibody tests will be done on Thursdays only.

Turnaround time for the rapid test is about 30 minutes.

Drive-thru testing will be available outside from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Testing will then continue inside from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Florida Department of Health in Lake County

Testing sites open at 9 a.m. and continue on a first-come, first-served basis while test kits are available.

Testing is free, no criteria is required and children may also be tested.

It is recommended to call the Florida Department of Health COVID-19 Hotline at (352) 742-4830, prior to arriving at either location.

Those wishing to get a test can visit the following sites:

DOH-Lake Clermont WIC 560 W. DeSoto St.

Lake Sumter State College 9501 U.S. Highway 441

State Pop-up Testing Site

The state-supported walk-up site is offering free COVID-19 testing to individuals 18 and older. No symptoms are required, no appointment is necessary.

To get a test, you can visit two locations.

Publix Super Market at Tavares Crossroads. Testing will be done in the parking lot.

Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Another testing location is the Home Depot located at 10825 U.S. Hwy 441.

Testing will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the parking lot.