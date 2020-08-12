OUC customers: Here’s how you can get help with your bill

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – OUC customers who are struggling to pay their power and water bill due to the coronavirus pandemic are invited to apply for financial relief.

The company said that its board of commissioners met earlier this year and approved a $12.1 million customer relief package. Of that, $2.6 million was allocated to Project CARE to provide bill payment assistance.

Since April, 24,000 customers have been helped through the program but as of Wednesday, $1.5 million remains available to those in need.

“We understand that these are unprecedented times with unexpected hardships, which is why we’re offering relief and payment plans to help our community,” general manager and CEO Clint Bullock said. “With nearly $1.5 million in bill-payment assistance still available, I’m encouraging OUC customers who are in need of support to apply as soon as possible.”

To apply, customers will need to contact Heart of Florida United Way by either calling 211, texting their zip code to 898-211 or apply online by clicking here and then filling out the form posted here, which is available in both English and Spanish.

Households can receive up to $500 during a one-year period.