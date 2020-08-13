Slow down, stop the spread: Florida police issue masks instead of speeding tickets

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Some drivers stopped for speeding along a stretch of State Road A1A in Flagler County will not be issued a ticket, but they will get a mask.

The Flagler Beach Police Department is teaming up with the Department of Health for a new safety campaign called “Masks for Motorists.”

Officers will patrol an area of S.R. A1A that recently saw a change in the posted speed limit.

When a driver is stopped, police say instead of receiving a ticket, drivers will be issued a written warning and a pack of cloth face masks.

Police say the goal of the campaign is to educate drivers on the new speed limits, while also providing support during the pandemic.

The campaign runs through Aug. 31.