Florida man floods jail cell by repeatedly flushing toilet, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A man who was apparently upset about being arrested repeatedly flushed the toilet in his cell until it flooded the area then made a death threat toward the officer who took him into custody, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

Police said a man flagged them down Wednesday on Longwood Boulevard to let them know that a man later identified as John Adams, 40, had just stolen his Schwinn bicycle from his garage.

The victim confronted Adams and got the $150 bike back, but he still wanted to press charges since he had surveillance video of the incident and his family was home at the time, records show.

Police said they located Adams nearby and took him into custody.

Once placed in a cell in the booking area, Adams became “extremely irate,” started banging on the cell doors and then flushed the cell toilet repeatedly until the booking room flooded, according to the affidavit.

As Adams was being taken to the Brevard County Jail, he berated the officer with racial and homophobic slurs. Records show that once the officer turned off his in-car camera as they arrived at the jail, Adams told him, “You’re going to be kiled when this is over.”

Adams is facing charges of occupied burglary, grand theft and threatening a law enforcement officer.