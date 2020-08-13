Man arrested for shooting and killing his girlfriend during sexual encounter in Ormond Beach, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County deputies said the boyfriend of an Ormond Beach woman who was killed in a shooting on June 27 was arrested for his part in a deadly sexual encounter.

Winter Richardson, 22, is facing a manslaughter charge.

Deputies said Richardson shot Ashleigh Murphy during a consensual sexual encounter in the home they shared.

Investigators said Richardson told deputies Murphy indicated she wanted him to a point a revolver at her.

The Sheriff’s Office said Richardson pulled the trigger twice, the second time the revolver fired a bullet into Murphy’s shoulder and back.

Detectives said her death was caused by her boyfriend’s negligence for failure to checking the gun before pointing it and pulling the trigger at Murphy.

He is being held on a $10,000 bond.