Ocala mayor says city will never give $25 fine after mask ordinance goes into effect

OCALA, Fla. – The Mayor of Ocala told News 6 he doesn’t think police resources should be used to enforce the city’s mask ordinance.

Mayor Kent Guinn vetoed the ordinance but was overwritten by the city council on Wednesday.

“This would be the lowest of the lowest of the lowest of our priority calls,” Guinn said.

Guinn said the ordinance could cause a business to have a confrontation with someone from the public who isn't complying.

The mayor also said that he does not plan on allowing businesses to be fined.

"Third time is suppose to be a $25 fine. We will never give a $25 fine. The third time, the fourth time, the tenth time, the 27th time," said Quinn.

The Ocala City Council is set to meet at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.