Florida man accused of climbing onto semi in traffic during road rage incident

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Following an argument on a busy interstate, a Florida man got out of his vehicle and climbed up onto the cab of a semi truck to confront the driver, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said traffic was at a standstill on Interstate 95 Thursday when Richard Robitaille, 37, got into an argument with a 65-year-old man driving a semi truck.

After that verbal altercation, Robitaille got out of his vehicle, climbed the steps leading up to the cab of the semi and continued the argument, records show.

The semi truck driver attempted to burn Robitaille with a cigarette, which caused Robitaille to push the driver’s arm away, according to the report.

Robitaille was arrested on a charge of battery on a person 65 or older.