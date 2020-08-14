Man fatally shot in Osceola County hotel parking lot, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 56-year-old man was shot in a Osceola County hotel parking lot on Friday and died of his injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a report of shots fired at the Red Star Restaurant and Bar at 4561 West Irlo Bronson Highway, when they arrived they found the shooting victim nearby in the parking lot of Duo Boutique Hotel.

The 56-year-old was identified as Kenneth Lester Leggett. Deputies said Leggett later died of his shooting injuries.

Authorities did not provide any additional information about what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-222 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.