Some Orange County parents already want to switch learning options

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County parent is not happy she selected the LaunchED program for her kids.

“They basically told me I signed up for nine weeks, and there’s not much they can do,” Coral Blais said.

Blais is a mom of two; both of her children go to school in the Orange County Public Schools district.

She said her 5-year-old daughter has a speech impediment, and her 7-year-old son has autism. Blais said, with schools requiring face masks, she thought it would be difficult for her kids, which is why she said she selected the LaunchEd option.

But after the issues she said they’ve had this week, she told News 6, she wanted to switch to a different option.

Blais posted on Orange County Public Schools’ Facebook page asking if she could enroll her kids in face-to-face, instead of LaunchEd.

But OCPS responded to her post and said in part, “When the registration process occurred, it was explained there was a 9-week commitment to the option you were choosing for your child.”

The district also wrote that she can contact her school’s principal, to see if she is able to make a change.

Blais said she feels like she’s stuck with LaunchEd.

“At least for nine weeks I am,” said Blais.

News 6 also spoke with Orange County Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Barbara Jenkins, at an event this morning.

She said while the role out of LaunchEd hasn’t been perfect, she is happy with how this week has gone.

Dr. Jenkins said there have been a few slowdowns and a few glitches, but said they recovered from them nicely.

In terms of changing learning options mid-semester, the district’s website said changes are made on a case-by-case basis.