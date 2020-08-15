79ºF

Local News

Universal to temporarily close 2 more hotels

Loews Sapphire Fall Resort and Universal’s Aventura Hotel will temporarily close on Aug. 21

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: theme parks, coronavirus, orange county
In this Wednesday, June 3, 2020 photo, visitors arrive at Universal Studios Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. The Universal Studios theme park has reopened for season pass holders and will open to the general public on Friday, June 5. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Universal Orlando announced two more hotels will temporarily close.

Hotels to temporarily close on Aug. 21:

  • Loews Sapphire Falls Resort
  • Universal’s Aventura Hotel

Hotels already temporarily closed:

  • Loews Portofino Bay Hotel
  • Universal’s Endless Summer Resort Dockside Inn and Suites

Open hotels:

  • Hard Rock Hotel
  • Loews Royal Pacific Resort
  • Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort
  • Universal’s Endless Summer Resort Surfside Inn and Suites

The reopening of the temporarily closed hotels will be announced at a later date, according to Universal.

Anyone who has booked a reservation at a temporarily closed hotel should call 888-464-3551 to modify their reservation, according to Universal.

Guests with reservations at Sapphire Falls or Aventura will be booked at a different hotel, according to park officials.

Universal said anyone who made reservations through a third-party should contact the third-party.

Click here for the guest and hotel guidelines at Universal.

