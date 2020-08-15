Universal to temporarily close 2 more hotels

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Universal Orlando announced two more hotels will temporarily close.
Hotels to temporarily close on Aug. 21:
- Loews Sapphire Falls Resort
- Universal’s Aventura Hotel
Hotels already temporarily closed:
- Loews Portofino Bay Hotel
- Universal’s Endless Summer Resort Dockside Inn and Suites
Open hotels:
- Hard Rock Hotel
- Loews Royal Pacific Resort
- Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort
- Universal’s Endless Summer Resort Surfside Inn and Suites
The reopening of the temporarily closed hotels will be announced at a later date, according to Universal.
Anyone who has booked a reservation at a temporarily closed hotel should call 888-464-3551 to modify their reservation, according to Universal.
Guests with reservations at Sapphire Falls or Aventura will be booked at a different hotel, according to park officials.
Universal said anyone who made reservations through a third-party should contact the third-party.
Click here for the guest and hotel guidelines at Universal.