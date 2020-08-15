Universal to temporarily close 2 more hotels

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Universal Orlando announced two more hotels will temporarily close.

Hotels to temporarily close on Aug. 21:

Loews Sapphire Falls Resort

Universal’s Aventura Hotel

Hotels already temporarily closed:

Loews Portofino Bay Hotel

Universal’s Endless Summer Resort Dockside Inn and Suites

Open hotels:

Hard Rock Hotel

Loews Royal Pacific Resort

Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort

Universal’s Endless Summer Resort Surfside Inn and Suites

The reopening of the temporarily closed hotels will be announced at a later date, according to Universal.

Anyone who has booked a reservation at a temporarily closed hotel should call 888-464-3551 to modify their reservation, according to Universal.

Guests with reservations at Sapphire Falls or Aventura will be booked at a different hotel, according to park officials.

Universal said anyone who made reservations through a third-party should contact the third-party.

