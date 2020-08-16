Death investigation underway after Seminole County inmate found dead in cell

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death at the John E. Polk Correctional Facility.

According to authorities, Stephen Steen, 28, an inmate at the facility was found dead in his cell.

Officials said shortly before 10 a.m. Friday, jail staff were performing routine checks of inmates and found Steen unresponsive.

“JEPCF staff immediately began CPR and utilized an AED in an attempt to revive Steen,” authorities said.

Health officials arrived and began performing CPR, but all attempts to revive the unconscious inmate were unsuccessful.

Steen was pronounced dead by the EMT Medical Lead, officials said.

“The preliminary investigation indicates the incident is medical in nature, pending the results of an autopsy,” investigators added.

Steen was arrested on violation of probation charges out of Orange County In early August.