Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Osceola County hotel

A 28-year-old man was arrested Sunday and charged with the shooting death of a 56-year-old man, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a report of shots fired at the Red Star Restaurant and Bar at 4561 West Irlo Bronson Highway on Friday afternoon and when they arrived they found the shooting victim nearby in the parking lot of Duo Boutique Hotel.

The 56-year-old was identified as Kenneth Lester Leggett. Deputies said Leggett later died of his shooting injuries.

Authorities did not provide any additional information about what led up to the shooting.

Investigators identified Jace Gipson, 28, as the prime suspect and obtain a warrant for his arrest. With the assistance of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Gipson was arrested Sunday on a second-degree murder charge. He was booked into the Osceola County Jail and held without bail.

Authorities said Gipson did not cooperate with investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-222 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.