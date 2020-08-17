Slain attorney devoted years to public service in Orange County

Those who knew Erin Hartigan, 44, said she was a devoted city planner and Orange County government attorney who will be missed by her family, friends and former and current co-workers.

Hartigan, was found slain Sunday morning in her Delaney Park home on Jasmine Avenue, according to Orlando police. A 33-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged with her murder.

Hartigan graduated in 2000 from University of California, Berkeley with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science. She had high honors in political science and made the dean’s honor list for the last two years of her undergraduate career.

She attended the University of North Carolina where she gradated with her law degree and a master’s degree in city and regional planning. In 2007, Hartigan passed the Florida bar.

In 2014, Harigan became board certified in local government law, according to her resume.

She began her career in local government in 2004, first as an intern clerk at the county attorney’s office for Orange County government and four years later became a city planner for Orlando.

A representative for the city of Orlando confirmed Hartigan previously worked for the local government as a city planner.

“We, as a City, are deeply saddened by the tragic event and our hearts go out to the family and friends of Erin Hartigan. During her employment at the city, Erin was a kind, generous, well-regarded city planner dedicated to public service and was a true friend to many,” public information officer Samantha Holsten said in an email.

Hartigan also worked as an assistant county attorney for Lake County government beginning in 2008.

Hartigan was working for the Orange County government as an assistant county attorney at the time of her death. She had been employed by the county since 2016.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings met with Hartigan’s mother Monday and described Hartigan as a “family member” within the county government.

“I had the privilege to speak with Erin Hartigan’s mother Mrs. Lorraine Hartigan who helped me to truly understand what a tragic loss we all share with the passing of such a loving person. Erin will be greatly missed by many and we appreciate her four years of service as an Assistant County Attorney. I offer heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the Hartigan family.”

Monday during a news conference Demings said Hartigan had a “loving, kind personality” and will be missed.

County attorney Jeffery Newton described Hartigan as a “cherished” team member during the past four years.

“Her tragic death represents an enormous loss to each and every one of us,” Newton said.

Hartigan is survived by her mother, Lorraine, sister Carolyn, and brothers, Dennis and Sean.