Florida man punches neighbor in fight over political signs, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A fight over the placement of political signs led to a man punching his neighbor in the face, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the fight happened Friday on Shell Road in DeBary.

Records show it started when a witness told his neighbor that another neighbor, Anthony Vullo, had taken the man’s campaign sign and thrown it across the yard.

The man confronted Vullo about why he threw his campaign sign and Vullo said he was upset that the man had placed the sign in a way that blocked his own sign, according to the affidavit.

During the confrontation, deputies said Vullo pushed his 48-year-old neighbor, then his neighbor pushed him back then Vullo pushed his neighbor on the left side of his face.

Vullo admitted to authorities that he was upset about the victim’s sign blocking his own sign, so he “tossed” it, records show.

Though a witness backed the victim’s account of Vullo pushing the victim first and punching the victim, Vullo said the victim pushed him first and that he only punched him because the victim swung first but missed, the report said.

Deputies said the victim had obvious signs of injury by his left eye but he declined medical attention.

The report did not indicate which candidates the signs promoted.

Vullo, 55, was arrested on a battery charge.