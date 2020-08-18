Get a virtual courtside seat during Magic playoff game

ORLANDO, Fla. – Fans now have a way to be courtside while watching the Orlando Magic in the NBA playoffs -- without ever leaving their home.

Florida Blue is hosting a contest offering a limited number of virtual courtside seats to allow fans a one-of-a-kind experience while cheering on Orlando’s hometown NBA team. Though fans can’t be in the stands on account of coronavirus, there will be a number of people virtually cheering on their favorite athletes as they finish the NBA season.

Fans who win will be projected in the seats courtside as the Magic take of the Milwaukee Bucks next week, bringing their virtual presence to TV screens everywhere.

People have until Friday to register for their chance to virtually be at the game. Only 30 fans will be selected, click here to enter.

The Magic take on the Bucks Monday at 1:30 p.m.