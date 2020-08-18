Storm knocks out power, downs power lines in Osceola County

Strong storms Tuesday downed power lines and knocked out power for nearly 2,000 customers near Buenaventura Lakes.

Osceola County Fire and Rescue, along with the Kissimmee Fire Department, were on scene around 3:30 p.m. near La Paz Drive where utility lines were knocked down.

According to the Kissimmee Utility Authority outage map, more than 1,800 customers were without power as of 3:45 p.m. The outage impacted customers west of Florida’s Turnpike near Oak Run Boulevard to east of Simpson Road, according to the KUA map.

KUA was on scene to repair the power lines with an estimated restoration time of about 1 hour, according to the company’s website.

Anyone who comes across a downed utility line should not attempt to move or approach the lines but call 911, according to Osceola County Fire and Rescue.