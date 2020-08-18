Winter Springs cancels Festival of the Arts due to coronavirus

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – As cases of COVID-19 continue to be reported in Florida, one town is canceling one of its annual festivals.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Oviedo-Winter Springs Regional Chamber of Commerce leadership team has canceled its 13th Annual Winter Springs Festival of the Arts,” officials said Tuesday.

The community event was scheduled for the weekend of October 17 at the Winter Springs Town Center.

The event typically features over 100 artists and vendors.

“While we are disappointed, we have made the difficult decision to cancel our annual Winter Springs Festival of the Arts this year following the protocols of the Centers for Disease Control and World Health Organization. The health and safety of our artists, attendees, volunteers, and staff is our first priority. We are looking forward to seeing everyone at next year’s event,” OWSRCC President, CEO Bridget Lake explained.