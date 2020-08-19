Man shot in head during ‘robbery-related incident,’ Sanford police say

SANFORD, Fla. – A 23-year-old man was fatally shot in the head Tuesday during what Sanford police called an “isolated robbery-related incident.”

Gaensley Noel was found behind the wheel of a parked car suffering from a gunshot wound to the head on Yale Drive after police received a 911 call, according to a news release.

Noel was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police said they found two unoccupied vehicles in the area that are believed to be connected to the crime are being processed for evidence. As of Wednesday, no arrests have been made.

Authorities referred to the crime as an “isolated robbery-related incident” but provided no further details as to what led them to believe that.

“Our investigators have been interviewing a number of witnesses and neighbors. They are receiving an abundance of cooperation and assistance from the community as they are working diligently to identify the suspects who took the life of this young man. Working together in this way, we have the best chance of providing justice for Gaensley and his family,” Sanford Police Chief Cecil Smith said in a news release.

Police are asking anyone with information about the fatal shooting to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).