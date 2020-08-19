Osceola Schools announce fall sports schedule

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County School District announced the fall sports schedule.

The first day of practice for football will be the week of Sept. 7 and the first game will be on the week of Sept. 21.

Runners in Cross Country will begin practice the week of Aug. 24 and will have their first race on the week of Sept. 7.

Golfers will hit the greens the week of Aug. 24 and will have their first contest on the week of Sept. 7.

Swimmers return to the pool the week of Aug. 24 and their first race will be on the week of Sept. 7.

The first practice for volleyball will be on the week of Sept. 7 and the first game for the athletes will be on the week of Sept. 21.

Bowlers return to the lanes on the week of Aug. 24 and will have a match on the week of Sept. 7.

Students return to class on Aug. 24.