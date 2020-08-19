Where to get your children tested for coronavirus

ORLANDO, Fla. – As face-to-face students begin to start back to school across Central Florida, COVID-19 concerns are top of mind. But if you end up needing to get your child tested, not all testing sites accept children—especially those younger than five.

So we’re breaking down the options you have should you need them.

Rapid testing

AdventHealth CentraCare

Regular CentraCare locations may offer rapid testing to children at the provider’s discretion. However, CentraCare Kids locations, which are currently in Lake Mary and Winter Park, do offer rapid testing with a provider visit for ages 18 and under.

For hours and information, click here.

Night Lite Pediatrics

All Central Florida locations of Night Lite Pediatrics now offer rapid same-day results on COVID-19 tests for children up to age 21. You don’t need an appointment but tests can be limited, so we suggest calling ahead to book one if you’re able. Most locations are open 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. during the week and noon to 10 p.m. on weekends.

For locations and information, click here.

Regular testing

Contact your pediatrician

The first step is contacting your child’s pediatrician. Depending on the circumstances, they may or may not want your child to get tested. It isn’t a comfortable test, and in some cases, it may be not necessary, but we recommend following your doctor’s advice.

Some offices do conduct tests themselves, others may send you to another location.

AdventHealth drive-thru testing

In the case of one of our executive producers, her child’s pediatrician did not conduct the testing themselves, but rather faxed a prescription to AdventHealth. She received a call within 24 hours and was able to make a same-day appointment to get her 4-year-old tested, however, this is not a rapid test. It took five days to get the results.

Nemours

If your child has symptoms, or is scheduled for a procedure or needs to be admitted to the hospital, contact your Nemours provider. If they determine a test is necessary, they will order the test and you will receive a call to schedule the appointment.

Paramont Urgent Care

All Central Florida locations offer testing for infants through adults. Although they take walk-ins, tests can be limited, so we suggest calling ahead to book an appointment. Results take three to five days.

To make an appointment or check hours, click here.

CareSpot Urgent Care

CareSpot offers testing for children aged 6 months and older. They are not offering rapid tests at this time, but say results are generally available within two to three days. They do accept walk-ins, but making an appointment is encouraged.

To make an appointment or check hours, click here.

GuideWell Emergency Doctors

They provide testing for infants and up. Test results take three to seven days to return. Appointments are not necessary but are recommended as higher than usual wait times may be experienced due to COVID-19.

To make an appointment or check hours, click here.

State-run facilities

These are available at the Orange County Convention Center and Volusia County Fairgrounds. Tests are available for children 5 and over.

On Disney property, cast members and their families can get tested at the Maingate Complex. Visitors can get tested too, but only aged 2 and up.

To make an appointment for any of those facilities, click here.

Locations that only take adult patients