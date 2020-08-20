Flagler Schools announce fall sports start date for district’s high schools

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County Schools announced the district’s start date for fall sports for Flagler-Palm Coast High School and Matanzas High School.

The district said the goal is to start fall sports practice on Sept. 5.

School officials said the current conditioning programs will remain in place.

Students return to class for in-person instruction on Aug. 24.

“I recognize the importance of athletics to many of our students and our community. But we need to ensure we are doing all we can do to provide a safe environment for all our students and staff, including our athletic programs,” Superintendent Cathy Mittelstadt said.