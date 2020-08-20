Man nearly loses arm in gator attack on Lake Jesup

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A man who was alligator hunting on Lake Jesup Thursday was bitten by a gator on the arm, according to Seminole County Fire Rescue.

The man was on the water hunting around 6 p.m. near Lake Street when the gator latched onto his arm, causing it to nearly be amputated.

The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert.

Also on Thursday, a woman boogie boarding at New Smyrna Beach was bit on her leg by a shark and again on her ankle after she kicked the shark. Her injuries were not life-threatening.

