VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A woman at New Smyrna Beach was bitten by a shark Thursday.

According to officials, a 50-year-old woman from Miami was boogie boarding when a shark bit her left leg.

“She kicked at the shark and received a second bite on her ankle,” Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue said.

Officials were unable to find the shark after the encounter.

“Both bites were non-life threatening and she was not transported to the hospital,” VCBSOR added.