Mobile coronavirus testing site coming to Orlando’s Engelwood Park neighborhood

ORLANDO, Fla. – For one day next week, a mobile COVID-19 testing site will be coming to the Engelwood Park neighborhood in Orlando.

The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Engelwood Neighborhood Center at 6123 La Costa Drive.

The drive-thru and pedestrian-accessible site will offer free testing to Orlando and Orange County residents as long as they are at least 18 years old and have an appointment, which can be made here starting Monday.

Medical first responders will conduct the nasal swab tests and GENETWORx lab will process the samples and provide results after about five days.

If residents don’t get a call within seven days with their results, they can visit www.covid19resultsfl.com or contact the GENETWORx Lab at 850-583-2419.