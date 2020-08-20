Oviedo police search for driver of F-150 involved in fatal hit-and-run crash

OVIEDO, Fla. – Investigators are searching for the driver of a Ford F-150 truck involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Oviedo, according to the police department.

Oviedo police said the crash took place around 1:20 p.m. on Sunday near Central Avenue and Sweetwater Creek Circle.

In a news release, police shared photos of a 1996-2003 model, dark-colored F-150 pickup truck in hopes that members of the public may be able to identify its owner.

According to the news release, the truck is white on the front driver’s-side fender and may have damage to its front. Police said the truck has a loud exhaust and may be pulling an open tandem axel trailer with wood side panels.

Oviedo police search for driver of F-150 truck in fatal hit-and-run crash on Aug. 16, 2020. (Image: Oviedo Police Department) (WKMG)

Police have not released details about the victim or what may have led up to the crash.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the truck or its owner to call the Oviedo Police Department at 407-971-5700.