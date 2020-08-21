Cocoa police investigating suspicious death on Manor Drive

COCOA, Fla. – Cocoa police are investigating after a man died at home Friday afternoon and detectives are calling the manor he died in suspicious.

Police responded to a home in the 1600 block of Manor Drive around 4:45 p.m. after a woman called 911 requesting medical assistance for her husband. Firefighter paramedics confirmed the man was dead and police have secured the crime scene, according to Cocoa police officials.

Detectives are currently interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence.

No other information was available including how the man died and why detectives believe it was suspicious.