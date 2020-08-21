Woman killed in Lake County crash involving car, semi-truck

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Lake County that left a woman dead.

According to an FHP report, the fatal crash happened around 6:45 a.m. Friday at State Road 50 and Douglas Road.

Troopers said a 43-year-old woman was stopped at a stop sign as a semi-truck loaded with concrete approached.

The woman attempted to make a left turn onto S.R. 50 and drove into the path of the truck, troopers said.

The woman died at a hospital, the FHP report said.

The driver of the semi-truck suffered serious injuries, the FHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.