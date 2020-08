Published: August 22, 2020, 9:32 am Updated: August 22, 2020, 10:30 am

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A homeowner shot and killed a burglary suspect who tried to break into a Polk County home, sheriff’s officials said.

According to investigators, the fatal shooting took place on Ellie Road in the Auburndale area.

Deputies said the homeowner shot the suspect who was breaking in.

“The suspect is deceased,” deputies said.

Sheriff Grady Judd provided additional updates Saturday morning.

