ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old man is in jail after officials said he stabbed his father.

The stabbing happened overnight Saturday around 3:49 a.m.

According to authorities, deputies responded to the 1400 block of Asti Court, for a stabbing.

Investigators said a 23-year-old man stabbed his father.

The 68-year-old man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, a report said.

The victim’s son was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

