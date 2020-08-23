TRACK: Forecast cone, updates for Hurricane Marco

Tropical Storm Marco was upgraded to a hurricane Sunday as it entered the Central Gulf of Mexico.

Marco is 185 miles northwest of the western tip of Cuba and 395 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River as of 11 a.m. Sunday. Data from the Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicated that maximum sustained winds were near 75 mph.

Tropics Models at 9:10 Sunday Morning, August 23rd

Marco is moving toward the north-northwest near 14 mph.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Marco is expected to continue moving toward the north-northwest across the central Gulf of Mexico on Sunday, and is forecast to reach the northern Gulf coast Monday.

A hurricane warning is in effect from Morgan City, Louisiana the mouth of the Peal River. A hurricane watch is in effect for Intracoastal City, Louisiana to west of Morgan City. Lake Pontchatrain, Lake Maurepas and New Orleans are also included in the watch.

