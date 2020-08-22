LIVE TRACK: Forecast cone, computer models, satellite and updates for Tropical Storm Laura

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Storm Laura is close to making landfall in Puerto Rico.

As of Saturday at 8 a.m., Tropical Storm Laura was 50 miles south of San Juan, Puerto Rico. The system has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Laura is moving toward the west near 21 mph, and a generally west-northwestward motion is expected over the next few days. The overall storm remains disorganized.

The center of Laura is moving over Puerto Rico this morning, near or over Hispaniola this afternoon and tonight, and near or over eastern Cuba Sunday and Sunday night.

Significant land interaction will prevent strengthening for the next few days. Laura is expected to become a hurricane early next week once it emerges over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and enters more favorable atmospheric conditions.

Tropics Forecast Cone at 7:47 Saturday Morning, August 22nd

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Puerto Rico, Vieques and Culebra, U.S. Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, Saba and St. Eustatius, St. Maarten, St. Martin and St. Barthelemy, Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Anguilla and Montserrat, the northern coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to the border with Haiti and the northern coast of Haiti from Le Mole St. Nicholas to the border with the Dominican Republic.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning, in this case within the next 12 to 24 hours.

Tropics Models at 3:10 Saturday Night, August 22nd

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression 14 was upgraded to Tropical Storm Marco at 11 p.m. Friday.

Marco is 110 miles east of Cozumel, Mexico, with sustained winds of 50 mph.

Marco is moving toward the north-northwest at 12 mph.

Marco found an environment it likes. Flight level winds up to 79 mph and a 3mb pressure drop between hurricane hunter passes. Pressure down to 995mb. May strengthen more before encountering shear. pic.twitter.com/BJgnJwzCeK — Jonathan Kegges (@JonathanKegges) August 22, 2020

The storm is on a projected path toward Houston, where it could make landfall as a tropical storm. Hurricane hunter aircraft found Marco was nearing hurricane strength.