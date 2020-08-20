Depression Has Not Strengthened

Location 615 miles E of The Northern Leeward Islands Wind 35 mph Heading WNW at 21 mph Pressure 29.77 Coordinates 53.9W, 16.7N

Discussion

At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Thirteen was located near latitude 16.7 North, longitude 53.9 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 21 mph (33 km/h) and this motion is expected to continue for the next few days. On the forecast track, the depression is expected to move near or north of the northern Leeward Islands by late Friday, near or north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Saturday, and near or north of Hispaniola Saturday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast, and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm on Friday.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb (29.77 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 11:19 Wednesday Night, August 19th

Watches and Warnings

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Government of Antigua has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the British Virgin Islands.

The Government of France has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for St. Martin and St. Barthelemy.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for, * Puerto Rico, Vieques and Culebra * U.S. Virgin Islands * British Virgin Islands * Saba and St. Eustatius * St. Maarten * St. Martin and St. Barthelemy * Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, and Anguilla

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Interests elsewhere in the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico should monitor the progress of this system, as additional tropical storm watches or warnings will be required for portions of those areas later today.

For storm information specific to your area, please monitor products issued by your national meteorological service.

Tropics Models at 3:10 Thursday Afternoon, August 20th

Land Hazards

RAINFALL: The depression is expected to produce 1 to 3 inches of rain with isolated maximum totals of 5 inches over the northern Leeward Islands, and maximum totals of 3 to 6 inches over Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands through Sunday.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area late Friday and Saturday.