Flagler suspends new applications for small business coronavirus relief grants

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County won’t be accepting new applications for its small business CARES Act grants, for now.

The county was offering Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, grants to small businesses impacted by COVID-19. There was $2.4 billion in funds to be divided up between applicants.

After receiving nearly 1,000 applications the county closed the portal and it’s unclear when it will open again.

“We don’t want to give out false hope,” Tourism Director Amy Lukasik. “The concern is that we have already accepted applications that could possibly cover the remainder of the funds allocated by the State of Florida.”

The county had been accepting applications until Monday afternoon.

Businesses will be notified by the county when their application is processed and a check is ready.

Flagler County is currently waiting for more CARES Act funds to be made available.

“We haven’t been told by the state when to expect the next allocation,” Lukasik said. “We are as anxious as anyone to get this money into our economy.”