Man killed in crash after SUV runs red light, troopers say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A man is dead after troopers said a car failed to stop at a red light.

The crash happened near Red Bug Lake Road and Slavia Road around 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a sedan was attempting to turn onto Bug Lake Road when an SUV collided with the car.

Witnesses told troopers that the SUV ran the red light at the intersection.

The 21-year-old man driving the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene, a report said.

The driver of the SUV, a 49-year-old Oviedo man, was reported having serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

Troopers said charges are pending against the driver of the SUV.