7 teens arrested in Osceola County store robberies, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Seven teenagers are in custody after a string of convenience store armed robberies in Osceola County, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies had been searching for the culprits since last week when a group of boys were caught on surveillance video storming into two separate 7-Eleven stores, according to authorities.

Videos show the group robbing the store at 5880 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee and at 8010 Osceola Polk Line Road in Davenport, according to a Osceola County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Investigators say on both occasions, the teens were carrying guns when hey demanded cash and stole items from the shelves before driving off.

Deputies were able to track down the teens after they went on a crime spree in St. Cloud, officials say.

The St. Cloud Police Department says the group was high on LSD and stole a Taser from an unmarked police vehicle when they committed another armed robbery.

Officers say six teens entered the Circle K gas station Saturday at 2901 Canoe Creek Road threatening employees while stealing $152 from the register. St. Cloud police also reported a similar incident at the 7-Eleven at 21 Nolte Road.

Hours later, several vehicles were burglarized and an armed robbery was reported in the Gramercy Farms subdivision.

Police say as they responded to the incidents, the group tried to get away but were later found near a drainage canal with the cooperation of sheriff’s deputies.

Investigators say after piecing evidence from the 7-Eleven armed robberies and the later incident at the Circle K, they were able to identify six of the teens. The teenagers are now facing consequences for armed robbery.

News 6 is not naming the suspects because they’re minors.

News 6 is not naming the suspects because they're minors.

Deputies determined a seventh teen, identified as Matheus Deolivera-Rodrigues, was also involved. The 18-year-old is facing a string of charges, including aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and robbery with a firearm. He is being held in the Osceola County Jail.