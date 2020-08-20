Video: Armed robbers swarm cash register at Osceola County 7-Eleven

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Videos show a group of men brandishing handguns with their faces completely covered, barging into two separate 7-Eleven locations and committing armed robberies, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies released the videos Thursday afternoon in hopes of identifying the culprits.

In the first incident, six males ran into the convenience store at 5880 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee around 3:45 a.m. Thursday, confronted the clerk and demanded money from the cash register, deputies said.

Video from the store shows at least three of them were armed with guns. Four of them took their shirts off and wore them over their heads to cover their faces.

Deputies said that after stealing from the store, all six males fled in a dark-colored vehicle.

Then at about 4:30 a.m., an identical crime was reported at 7-Eleven at 8010 Osceola Polk Line Road in Davenport, records show.

Video from that store shows the same six males storming through the front doors with their guns drawn and crowding behind the counter where they confronted the clerk.

They demanded cash, stole items from the shelves and then again fled in a dark-colored vehicle, according to authorities.

Deputies said the males are between 17 and 22 years old.

Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.