Body cameras issued to Winter Park police officers and detectives

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Body cameras have been issued to Winter Park police officers and detectives, according to city officials.

The cameras will be worn while investigators respond to calls for service, traffic stops, criminal investigations, and initiating contact with citizens, according to city officials.

City officials said the devices will provide the police with an additional training tool to promote officer safety and efficiency.

“This is one more example of how the Winter Park Police Department continues to work harder, smarter, and better to keep our community safe,” the city said in a statement.