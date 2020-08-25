Central Florida volunteers head to Texas, Louisiana to help during Hurricane Laura

ORLANDO, Fla. – Kathy Burkett and Sammy Conneen are volunteers with the American Red Cross of Central Florida. On Tuesday, the two got on a plane to Texas to help ahead of Hurricane Laura.

“I’m in go mode. This is what I do. This is what I prepare for all year. What we train for,” Burkett said.

The two said they have plans to assist as much as they can as soon as they hit the ground.

"I'll be moving on to Louisiana in a separate group to be able to provide services," Burkett said.

The National Hurricane Center expects Hurricane Laura to strengthen into a major hurricane before it reaches landfall between Texas and Louisiana.

Conneen, who's been volunteering for six years, said she's been in Texas for other natural disasters.

"I have to say they got some serious lightning and wind. They really know when someone says get ready. They get ready. They brace for it," she said.

Even with the pandemic, the two explained things will be different but that won't stop them from giving a helping hand.

“I know that if it was us they’d be coming to help us so it’s our turn to help them,” Conneen said.