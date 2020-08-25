Florida Department of Health says it ‘inadvertently’ published its COVID-19 schools and daycares report

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health says it ‘inadvertently’ published its report on the presence of coronavirus on schools, daycares and colleges.

The report breaks down the number of cases tied to elementary, middle and high schools, as well as colleges, universities and trade schools. Altogether, 714 people, including students and employees, have tested positive for COVID-19 since Aug. 10, according to the report that was taken down Tuesday.

The data was in draft form when it published Monday, according to the FDOH. Before it was taken down, statistics showed colleges and universities have reported fewer coronavirus cases than K-12 schools since Aug. 10.

Part of the reason is that universities and colleges had not resumed in-person classes during that time period. Most universities and colleges began in-person courses on Monday, and the move-in process for students began earlier this month.

The state report, however, appeared to be inconsistent with the number of infections that universities have reported in the last two weeks. For example, the state report says 90 students and 61 employees at universities, colleges and trade schools have tested positive for the virus, along with four “unknown” cases.

But Florida State University and the University of Central Florida have reported 42 and 94 positive cases among students, respectively. The cumulative number of cases at those two universities surpasses the statewide total in the state report.

Department of Health spokesman Alberto Moscoso said Monday night the state report was inadvertently published and that it contained information that remained under review to ensure it's "accurately reflected." Moscoso, however, did not dispute any of the numbers reported earlier Monday by The News Service of Florida.

Once numbers are fully verified, Moscoso said the department plans to publish information about school-related COVID-19 cases in the coming days and weeks.

“The Department (of Health) remains committed to public transparency and expeditiously providing the most up-to-date information available regarding COVID-19 in Florida,” Moscoso said in a statement.