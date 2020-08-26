Bargaining sessions cancelled between Volusia County teachers union, district

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Two bargaining sessions between the Volusia Educators Union and Volusia County Schools were canceled this week.

It comes just days before the first day of school.

President of the union, Elizabeth Albert, said the union declared an impasse on safety negotiations.

“We have asked to skip the mediation process and go right to the board and have an impasse meeting with the board because I want the board members to weigh in and let’s face it, time is of the essence,” Elizabeth Albert, union President

Albert said many teachers spoke out during a school board meeting Tuesday night over concerns about their health claiming not everyone will be able to follow CDC guidelines.

"We have spent more than 4 weeks trying to negotiate terms and conditions of work for reopening our schools during a pandemic," Albert said.

On Tuesday, school board members discussed a judge's ruling that the mandate to reopen schools for in-person learning is unconstitutional.

The lawsuit is being appealed.

Students in Volusia County are set to start school on Monday, Aug. 31.

Volusia County school board members are scheduled to have another meeting on September 8th.