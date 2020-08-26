Driver dies in fiery crash on I-4 in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A man who lost control of his car and hit a tree, causing the sedan to burst into flames, died as a result of the fiery crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the man was driving on westbound Interstate 4 near mile marker 28 in Polk County around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday when he lost control while traveling at a high rate of speed, went across all the westbound lanes and then onto the outside shoulder, where his car hit a tree.

The car caught fire as a result of the crash, according to the report.

The driver, whose age and name were not provided, died at the scene of the crash.