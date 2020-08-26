Judge modifies condition of release of former tax collector facing federal charges

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A judge has modified the conditions of the release of former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg, who has pleaded not guilty to federal charges, including child sex trafficking.

[RELATED: Former tax collector Joel Greenberg pleads not guilty to new sex trafficking charges | Ex-tax collector Joel Greenberg accused of using DMV database to engage in ‘sugar daddy’ relationships]

He is accused of using his access to state databases to recruit and solicit an underage girl for sex.

Here is what the courts have ordered:

Greenberg will participate in a location monitoring program and abide by all the rules of the program and will pay all or part of the costs of the program as directed by pretrial services

He will be restricted to his residence every day from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. or as directed by the pretrial services office

Location monitoring will be performed using electronic monitoring equipment

He shall avoid contact with any alleged victim of the charged offenses and any potential witnesses

Greenberg’s hearing for Thursday has been canceled. He resigned as a tax collector of Seminole County in June.

The former elected official is accused of using information from surrendered driver’s licenses to make fake IDs with his picture on it, according to a federal indictment.

He is also accused of stalking and making fake social media accounts in order to start rumors about his political opponent and paint the victim as a white supremacist.

According to the most recent federal indictment, Greenberg used fake IDs for individuals he was involved in “sugar daddy relationships” with and to engage in “commercial sex acts.”

Greenberg used the state Driver And Vehicle Information Database, known as DAVID, to obtain, disclose, transfer and use personal information, including for individuals Greenberg was engaged in “sugar daddy” relationships with, federal prosecutors allege.

The fake IDs Greenberg made were used to “facilitate his efforts to engage in commercial sex acts,” according to court documents.

Greenberg knowingly recruited and solicited a minor to engage in sex acts, according to the indictment. The victim was between 14 and 17 years old, records show.

The former tax collector faces up to 12 federal charges, including unlawful use of means of identification of another person, producing false identification, identity theft and stalking. He has entered a plea of not guilty.